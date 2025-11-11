Left Menu

International Manhunt for Fugitive Gangster

The Pune police seek the Enforcement Directorate's intervention under PMLA against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal for illegal assets. Despite being wanted for violent crimes, Ghaywal fled to the UK, prompting authorities to pursue action against his suspected illicit wealth and multiple firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:29 IST

The Pune police have intensified their search for gangster Nilesh Ghaywal by involving the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ghaywal, who has a string of violent crimes to his name, has reportedly fled to the UK.

Officials allege that Ghaywal was involved in a recent road rage incident in Pune, where his associates attacked two individuals. He also faces charges that include murder, extortion, and illegal possession of weapons.

The police have urged the Enforcement Directorate to act on Ghaywal's illegal assets. In addition to his violent crimes, investigations have revealed numerous land deals and suspicious financial transactions linked to him throughout the state.

