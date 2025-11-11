Left Menu

Delhi Car Blast Probe Under Anti-Terrorism Law

Indian police investigate a deadly car blast in Delhi under anti-terrorism law, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. At least eight died and 20 were injured near the historic Red Fort. Authorities are searching for clues to determine the cause of the explosion in the heavily guarded city.

Authorities in India are intensively probing a lethal car explosion in Delhi, invoking the country's main anti-terrorism legislation, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to guide the investigation. This incident marks the capital's first car blast in over a decade.

Monday evening's blast near the iconic Red Fort resulted in at least eight fatalities and 20 injuries, prompting a high-security alert across various states and critical sites nationwide. Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Raja Banthia confirmed the registration of a case under the anti-terrorism law, explosives act, and other criminal legislations.

The explosion took place when a slow-moving car at a traffic signal detonated, wreaking havoc on nearby vehicles. Forensic teams continue to comb through the sealed site, while efforts to track the vehicle's owner proceed.

