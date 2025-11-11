Delhi Car Blast Probe Under Anti-Terrorism Law

Authorities in India are intensively probing a lethal car explosion in Delhi, invoking the country's main anti-terrorism legislation, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to guide the investigation. This incident marks the capital's first car blast in over a decade.

Monday evening's blast near the iconic Red Fort resulted in at least eight fatalities and 20 injuries, prompting a high-security alert across various states and critical sites nationwide. Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Raja Banthia confirmed the registration of a case under the anti-terrorism law, explosives act, and other criminal legislations.

The explosion took place when a slow-moving car at a traffic signal detonated, wreaking havoc on nearby vehicles. Forensic teams continue to comb through the sealed site, while efforts to track the vehicle's owner proceed.