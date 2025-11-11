Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid U.S. Government Reopening Optimism

The global market outlook is positive as relief follows the U.S. government's return to operation. Senate approval of funding restoration has influenced gains in gold and NASDAQ. Asian markets remain stable, while tech investments buoy Japanese shares. In contrast, Australian banks face challenges, and Singles Day in China drives massive sales.

Updated: 11-11-2025 11:01 IST
In a positive turn for global markets, hopes have been renewed with the U.S. government's potential reopening after the Senate approved a funding compromise. This decision is pending House approval and could pass swiftly to President Trump by Wednesday.

Gold and NASDAQ valuations climbed, driven by optimism over potential U.S. interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, Asian markets exhibited stability, influenced by investor confidence, despite the U.S. bond market holiday. Japan's SoftBank anticipates strong earnings amidst a surge in AI investment.

In contrast, the Australian Commonwealth Bank's shares fell significantly due to competitive pressure impacting margins. Concurrently, China's Singles Day marks a peak in consumer spending, reflecting robust sales compared to the U.S. Cyber Week.

