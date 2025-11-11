Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network

Punjab Police announced a breakthrough in its investigations, unearthing a cross-border weapon smuggling syndicate following the arrest of two suspects on Tuesday.

Identified as Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gori, and Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky, their apprehension led to the recovery of six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and live cartridges, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Investigations revealed Vikramjeet Singh's direct connections with a smuggler based in Pakistan, allegedly involved in illegal arms trafficking. The arrest has facilitated further inquiries into the network's operations, including previous arms deals, such as an AK-47 rifle. Authorities are conducting technical analysis of seized digital devices to uncover additional links and collaborators.