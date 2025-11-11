Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals involved in a cross-border weapon smuggling network. The suspects, Gurpreet Singh alias Gori and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, were caught with arms originating from a Pakistan-based trafficker. The investigation is tracing the supply chain of illegal arms trafficking networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:20 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced a breakthrough in its investigations, unearthing a cross-border weapon smuggling syndicate following the arrest of two suspects on Tuesday.

Identified as Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gori, and Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky, their apprehension led to the recovery of six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and live cartridges, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Investigations revealed Vikramjeet Singh's direct connections with a smuggler based in Pakistan, allegedly involved in illegal arms trafficking. The arrest has facilitated further inquiries into the network's operations, including previous arms deals, such as an AK-47 rifle. Authorities are conducting technical analysis of seized digital devices to uncover additional links and collaborators.

TRENDING

1
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
2
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
3
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India
4
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025