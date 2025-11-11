Supreme Court Pays Tribute to Red Fort Blast Victims

The Supreme Court of India paid homage to the victims of a deadly car blast near the Red Fort, emphasizing its commitment to justice and the rule of law. The explosion, which occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, resulted in the tragic loss of 12 lives and destroyed several vehicles.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, during a full court reference to honor senior advocates, also expressed deep sorrow over the November 10 incident. He conveyed the Court's condolences on behalf of the judiciary and legal fraternity to the families who suffered in this devastating event.

Justice Gavai stressed the Supreme Court's solidarity with the affected families and reaffirmed the institution's dedication to safeguarding citizen dignity. He offered thoughts and prayers for the victims, hoping for courage and solace for those mourning this irreparable loss.