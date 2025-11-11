High Voter Turnout Marks Jubilee Hills By-Election

The by-election in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency registered a notable voter turnout of 20.76% by 11 am on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, voting has been conducted peacefully, with large numbers of citizens showing up to cast their votes. Special provisions were made to assist senior citizens and Divyangjans in exercising their rights without difficulty.

Nonetheless, the day was not without controversy, as election officials reported violations of the Model Code of Conduct by certain non-local MLAs and MLCs, prompting a police investigation. The polls opened at 7 am and are scheduled to close at 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)