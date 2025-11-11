Temple Tragedy: Guards Hacked in Shocking Rajapalayam Heist

In a harrowing attack at a temple in Rajapalayam, two guards were brutally killed during a robbery on Monday night, according to local police reports.

The incident came to light when a guard on the morning shift discovered the lifeless bodies of Shankarapandian, 65, and Pechimuthu, 50, near the temple's flagmast. The Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Swamy temple's offering box was found broken into, with its contents missing.

Police, suspecting the guards were killed during a struggle to thwart the robbery, noted that the temple's CCTV had been damaged, complicating the investigation further. Managed by the Hindu Religious and Endowments Department, the ancient temple lies 12 kilometers from Rajapalayam.

