Temple Tragedy: Guards Hacked in Shocking Rajapalayam Heist

In a tragic event at a Rajapalayam temple, two guards were murdered, and the offerings were stolen. The temple management discovered the crime in the morning, and authorities suspect the guards resisted the theft. Damaged CCTV cameras pose a challenge to the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing attack at a temple in Rajapalayam, two guards were brutally killed during a robbery on Monday night, according to local police reports.

The incident came to light when a guard on the morning shift discovered the lifeless bodies of Shankarapandian, 65, and Pechimuthu, 50, near the temple's flagmast. The Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Swamy temple's offering box was found broken into, with its contents missing.

Police, suspecting the guards were killed during a struggle to thwart the robbery, noted that the temple's CCTV had been damaged, complicating the investigation further. Managed by the Hindu Religious and Endowments Department, the ancient temple lies 12 kilometers from Rajapalayam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

