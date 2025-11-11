Betrayed on a Video Call: India's New Cybercrime Tactic
A Mumbai businessman was deceived by cybercriminals who posed as law enforcement officials, falsely implicating him in a money laundering case via video call. The fraudulent encounter led him to transfer Rs 53 lakh. Upon realizing the scam, the victim contacted police and initiated an investigation.
An alarming case has emerged in Mumbai, where a 60-year-old businessman was ensnared in a sophisticated cyber scam. Posing as senior law enforcement officials, fraudsters placed the victim under a so-called 'digital arrest,' coercing him into transferring Rs 53 lakh after hours of video calls and intimidation.
This new form of cybercrime is on the rise, as scammers impersonate officials, manipulating victims through audio and video deception. In this instance, the criminals accused the businessman of being implicated in a money laundering case, compounded by a slew of fake judicial notices meant to pressure him into paying up.
After realizing the deception, the victim alerted the authorities, leading to an ongoing investigation by the Central Region Cyber police. The incident highlights the evolving tactics of cybercriminals and the urgent need for awareness and preventive measures.
