SA Orders Forensic Probe into NSFAS as Audit Uncovers Fraud, Governance Failures

South Africa’s higher education funding system has come under intense scrutiny after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) received a disclaimer audit opinion for 2024/25, prompting government to launch an urgent forensic intervention to root out fraud, mismanagement, and systemic failures.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has directed the NSFAS Board to immediately activate its forensic unit and work with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate irregularities and pursue legal action where necessary.

Audit Shock: Dead Beneficiaries, Ineligible Students Funded

The Auditor-General’s findings paint a troubling picture of deep governance breakdowns within NSFAS:

822 beneficiaries listed as deceased continued receiving funding

Over 14,000 students above the income threshold were funded

321 students received both NSFAS funding and Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants

Tens of thousands of students with: Prior qualifications Insufficient academic progress continued to receive financial aid



Nine material irregularities were identified, including four new cases, highlighting systemic weaknesses in financial controls, verification systems, and accountability mechanisms.

“These discrepancies point to significant diversion of funds intended for poor and working-class students,” Manamela said.

Forensic Crackdown and Legal Action

The Minister’s directive marks a shift toward enforcement and recovery:

Immediate deployment of NSFAS’ forensic investigation unit

Collaboration with the SIU for deeper probes

Referral of fraud and misrepresentation cases for criminal prosecution

Authorities stressed that:

Legitimate beneficiaries will not be affected

Investigations are targeting fraud, misrepresentation, and system failures

Student Accommodation Crisis Sparks Outrage

Beyond financial mismanagement, the audit exposed serious failures in student accommodation, raising concerns about student welfare and dignity.

Findings include:

Housing located near taverns and unsafe environments

Lack of transport access

Delayed payments to landlords , leading to harassment

Instances where students’ belongings were confiscated

“These are violations of the basic dignity of young people,” the Minister said.

Urgent Reforms: Accommodation Audit and Policy Overhaul

In response, government has ordered:

An immediate audit of all accredited accommodation providers

Suspension of providers failing to meet standards

Development of a revised accommodation policy framework

The new framework, expected by April 2026, will focus on:

Stronger accreditation criteria

Enhanced enforcement mechanisms

Clear student grievance channels

System Failures Impacting Student Services

The audit also highlighted operational inefficiencies affecting students:

7,805 outstanding appeals , with 98.8% linked to system failures

Delays in processing financial aid decisions

NSFAS has been instructed to:

Resolve appeals within three weeks

Ensure full processing within 70 days

Reform Efforts Underway

Despite the crisis, some progress has been reported:

Clearance of backlogged financial submissions

Four irregularities nearing resolution

Approval of a Loan Management and Recovery Strategy

Restoration of data-sharing with SARS to improve income verification

A new CEO appointment process is also underway, alongside a legal review of Board appointments.

New Accountability Framework and Deadlines

A joint oversight structure involving:

Department of Higher Education and Training

NSFAS leadership

Auditor-General

has been established to ensure reform implementation.

Key deadlines:

Comprehensive remedial plan due by April 30, 2026

Quarterly progress reports to Parliament

Nearly 800,000 Students at Stake

NSFAS supports close to 800,000 students, making it one of the most critical instruments for:

Expanding access to higher education

Reducing inequality

Building a skilled workforce

The government has reaffirmed that:

Funding for eligible students will continue uninterrupted

Reforms aim to create a system that is fair, efficient, and corruption-resistant

A System Under Repair, Not Collapse

Officials emphasised that while the audit outcome is severe, NSFAS is undergoing systemic repair rather than collapse.

“NSFAS is not beyond repair… its mandate is too important for the future of this country,” Manamela said.

Turning Point for South Africa’s Student Funding System

The forensic investigation and reform agenda mark a critical turning point for NSFAS, as the government moves to:

Restore public trust

Strengthen financial governance

Ensure that funding reaches deserving students

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the reforms can transform NSFAS into a transparent, accountable, and reliable pillar of South Africa’s education system.