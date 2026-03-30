SA Orders Forensic Probe into NSFAS as Audit Uncovers Fraud, Governance Failures
Nine material irregularities were identified, including four new cases, highlighting systemic weaknesses in financial controls, verification systems, and accountability mechanisms.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa’s higher education funding system has come under intense scrutiny after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) received a disclaimer audit opinion for 2024/25, prompting government to launch an urgent forensic intervention to root out fraud, mismanagement, and systemic failures.
Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has directed the NSFAS Board to immediately activate its forensic unit and work with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate irregularities and pursue legal action where necessary.
Audit Shock: Dead Beneficiaries, Ineligible Students Funded
The Auditor-General’s findings paint a troubling picture of deep governance breakdowns within NSFAS:
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822 beneficiaries listed as deceased continued receiving funding
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Over 14,000 students above the income threshold were funded
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321 students received both NSFAS funding and Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants
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Tens of thousands of students with:
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Prior qualifications
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Insufficient academic progresscontinued to receive financial aid
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Nine material irregularities were identified, including four new cases, highlighting systemic weaknesses in financial controls, verification systems, and accountability mechanisms.
“These discrepancies point to significant diversion of funds intended for poor and working-class students,” Manamela said.
Forensic Crackdown and Legal Action
The Minister’s directive marks a shift toward enforcement and recovery:
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Immediate deployment of NSFAS’ forensic investigation unit
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Collaboration with the SIU for deeper probes
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Referral of fraud and misrepresentation cases for criminal prosecution
Authorities stressed that:
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Legitimate beneficiaries will not be affected
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Investigations are targeting fraud, misrepresentation, and system failures
Student Accommodation Crisis Sparks Outrage
Beyond financial mismanagement, the audit exposed serious failures in student accommodation, raising concerns about student welfare and dignity.
Findings include:
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Housing located near taverns and unsafe environments
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Lack of transport access
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Delayed payments to landlords, leading to harassment
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Instances where students’ belongings were confiscated
“These are violations of the basic dignity of young people,” the Minister said.
Urgent Reforms: Accommodation Audit and Policy Overhaul
In response, government has ordered:
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An immediate audit of all accredited accommodation providers
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Suspension of providers failing to meet standards
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Development of a revised accommodation policy framework
The new framework, expected by April 2026, will focus on:
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Stronger accreditation criteria
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Enhanced enforcement mechanisms
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Clear student grievance channels
System Failures Impacting Student Services
The audit also highlighted operational inefficiencies affecting students:
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7,805 outstanding appeals, with 98.8% linked to system failures
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Delays in processing financial aid decisions
NSFAS has been instructed to:
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Resolve appeals within three weeks
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Ensure full processing within 70 days
Reform Efforts Underway
Despite the crisis, some progress has been reported:
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Clearance of backlogged financial submissions
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Four irregularities nearing resolution
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Approval of a Loan Management and Recovery Strategy
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Restoration of data-sharing with SARS to improve income verification
A new CEO appointment process is also underway, alongside a legal review of Board appointments.
New Accountability Framework and Deadlines
A joint oversight structure involving:
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Department of Higher Education and Training
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NSFAS leadership
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Auditor-General
has been established to ensure reform implementation.
Key deadlines:
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Comprehensive remedial plan due by April 30, 2026
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Quarterly progress reports to Parliament
Nearly 800,000 Students at Stake
NSFAS supports close to 800,000 students, making it one of the most critical instruments for:
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Expanding access to higher education
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Reducing inequality
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Building a skilled workforce
The government has reaffirmed that:
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Funding for eligible students will continue uninterrupted
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Reforms aim to create a system that is fair, efficient, and corruption-resistant
A System Under Repair, Not Collapse
Officials emphasised that while the audit outcome is severe, NSFAS is undergoing systemic repair rather than collapse.
“NSFAS is not beyond repair… its mandate is too important for the future of this country,” Manamela said.
Turning Point for South Africa’s Student Funding System
The forensic investigation and reform agenda mark a critical turning point for NSFAS, as the government moves to:
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Restore public trust
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Strengthen financial governance
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Ensure that funding reaches deserving students
The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the reforms can transform NSFAS into a transparent, accountable, and reliable pillar of South Africa’s education system.