Fraudulent SIM Card Scheme Busted in Dewas
In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, an agent named Abrar was arrested for allegedly issuing 84 SIM cards using a single photograph. Serving various telecom companies, Abrar and others reportedly gained unlawful benefits from this activity. Authorities registered a case with further investigations underway.
- Country:
- India
A telecom agent in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended for allegedly distributing 84 SIM cards to various persons using one photograph, according to a police officer. Identified as Abrar, alias Arbaaz, alia Abdul, the accused served as an agent for telecom firms.
The authorities reported Abrar's involvement in granting undue advantages to himself and others through this fraudulent act. Arrested by the Kotwali police and accused of violating several regulations, Abrar faces legal proceedings.
Shyamchandra Sharma, in-charge of Kotwali police station, confirmed the registration of a case against Abrar. As investigations continue, more information is anticipated to unravel the depth of the alleged racket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- telecom
- SIM cards
- arrest
- Madhya Pradesh
- fraud
- Dewas
- police
- investigation
- illegal
- benefits
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