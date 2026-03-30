Left Menu

Fraudulent SIM Card Scheme Busted in Dewas

In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, an agent named Abrar was arrested for allegedly issuing 84 SIM cards using a single photograph. Serving various telecom companies, Abrar and others reportedly gained unlawful benefits from this activity. Authorities registered a case with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:27 IST
Fraudulent SIM Card Scheme Busted in Dewas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A telecom agent in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended for allegedly distributing 84 SIM cards to various persons using one photograph, according to a police officer. Identified as Abrar, alias Arbaaz, alia Abdul, the accused served as an agent for telecom firms.

The authorities reported Abrar's involvement in granting undue advantages to himself and others through this fraudulent act. Arrested by the Kotwali police and accused of violating several regulations, Abrar faces legal proceedings.

Shyamchandra Sharma, in-charge of Kotwali police station, confirmed the registration of a case against Abrar. As investigations continue, more information is anticipated to unravel the depth of the alleged racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

 India
2
NCLAT Limits Insolvency Proceedings to Gurgaon Project 'Aspirations'

NCLAT Limits Insolvency Proceedings to Gurgaon Project 'Aspirations'

 India
3
Lodha Developers Secures Rs 500 Crore Via Debentures

Lodha Developers Secures Rs 500 Crore Via Debentures

 India
4
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation Workforce

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation W...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026