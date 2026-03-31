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Smuggling Scandal: Fuel Fraud Across Borders

The Bolivian government has uncovered a trans-national smuggling network moving $150 million worth of adulterated fuel from Chile. Originating from Arica, Iquique, and Mejillones ports, the fuel contained used oil and contaminated water. Bolivia faces an energy shortage, importing over 80% of its domestic fuel needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:27 IST
Smuggling Scandal: Fuel Fraud Across Borders
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A trans-national smuggling network has been exposed by the Bolivian government, involving 5,000 tanker trucks entering Bolivia from Chile with adulterated fuel. The operation is valued at $150 million and occurred between October 2025 and March 2026. The fuel was tainted with used oil and contaminated water, according to Marco Antonio Oviedo, Bolivia's Interior Minister.

The fuel originated from ports in Arica, Iquique, and Mejillones, with a continued investigation in the Mejillones area. Similar smuggling activities have been noted in Paraguay and Argentina, although specific details remain undisclosed to protect ongoing investigations.

Efforts to address the smuggling include cooperation between Bolivian and Chilean authorities, alongside planned dialogues with officials from Argentina and Paraguay, as stated by Bolivia's Foreign Minister, Fernando Aramayo. This issue is compounded by an energy shortage in Bolivia, where imports fulfill more than 80% of domestic fuel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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