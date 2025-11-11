Border Tensions Flare: Thailand Halts Ceasefire with Cambodia Amid Landmine Dispute

Thailand announced on Tuesday a pause in its ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, following an incident where a Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine. The move raises fresh tensions over a truce facilitated by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Thai accusations of Cambodia laying new landmines along their contentious border, including the PMN-2 anti-personnel mine responsible for the injury, have been met with denial from Cambodia. Thailand's foreign ministry has lodged a formal protest, threatening to revoke the ceasefire declaration without further action from Cambodia.

The United States, deeply invested in maintaining stability, has called for both nations to adhere to the peace agreement. Amid these developments, old disputes over border demarcations have resurfaced, complicating efforts for lasting peace.

