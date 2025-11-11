Tracing Tensions: Gurugram Man Questioned in Deadly Red Fort Blast Probe

In an ongoing investigation into a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, law enforcement has taken a man from Gurugram for questioning due to connections with a vehicle used in the incident. The blast resulted in 12 fatalities after more victims succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The detained individual, identified as Dinesh, was linked due to his past ties to Mohd. Salman, the original owner of the car involved. Salman rented accommodation from Dinesh's family from 2016 to 2020. Despite selling the vehicle years ago, police are tracing its ownership path, which led them to Salman, who eventually sold the car to various people, with its last known sale reaching Tariq in Pulwama.

Dinesh's family reported to media that authorities apprehended him for questioning at their Gurugram home. With the case now under rigorous probe, police investigations are focused on unraveling the chain of custody of the vehicle. An FIR has been registered by Delhi Police under charges of unlawful activities and explosives.