IICA-DGR Launches 3rd Certification Program for Defence Officers as Board Leaders

In a significant step towards aligning military leadership with India’s corporate governance frameworks, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), in collaboration with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under the Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the third batch of its flagship Certification Program for Defence Officers on November 11, 2025. Held at the IICA Campus in Manesar, Gurugram, the two-week intensive program is tailored to equip senior defence officers with the requisite knowledge and skills to serve as effective Independent Directors in corporate boardrooms across the public and private sectors.

Empowering Defence Officers for Post-Service Leadership

The latest cohort comprises 30 distinguished officers, both serving and recently superannuated, hailing from all three wings of the Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force. This includes officers of high rank such as Lieutenant Generals, Air Vice Marshals, and Major Generals, bringing with them decades of experience in leadership, strategic planning, cybersecurity, operations, and project management.

This two-week program is specially designed to introduce participants to the foundational and advanced principles of corporate governance. It aims to facilitate their smooth transition into boardroom roles as Independent Directors and key advisors in India Inc. It covers topics such as regulatory frameworks, boardroom dynamics, ethics, fiduciary responsibilities, risk oversight, and digital governance.

Participants expressed a shared enthusiasm to explore the nuances of corporate governance and to channel their extensive military expertise into strengthening Indian corporate institutions. Their transition into the corporate domain represents a broader vision of nation-building, harnessing their skills in leadership, discipline, and strategic execution for the private sector’s growth and resilience.

Inaugural Addresses: Military Values and Corporate Trust

The formal inauguration saw an address by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, who underscored the alignment between military discipline and corporate ethics. Drawing rich parallels, he stated, “Trust and integrity, core to our armed forces, are equally indispensable in corporate governance. These values must guide the conduct of every Independent Director.”

He stressed the growing expectations from board members to not only meet regulatory norms but also drive governance excellence rooted in moral clarity, transparency, and accountability. According to Lt Gen Katiyar, these values can only be institutionalized when people with impeccable service records and leadership backgrounds — such as defence officers — are brought into strategic leadership roles.

Cmde Vikrant Kishore, Principal Director at DGR, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the efforts made by the Ministry of Defence to ensure career continuity and professional reintegration for retiring officers. He pointed to the certification as a testament to the evolving understanding of how transferable military competencies can enrich India’s corporate and policy-making frameworks.

Keynote Focus: Boards as Pillars of Governance

Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO of IICA, delivered the keynote address. He called the corporate boardroom the "epicenter of governance" and urged the officers to prepare for the high-stakes environment of decision-making, strategic oversight, and stakeholder accountability.

He explained the evolving role of the Independent Director, especially in the face of rapid regulatory changes, digital transformation, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) mandates, and increasing scrutiny from investors and civil society. “Independent Directors today are more than watchdogs — they are value creators,” he said.

Mr. Singh also spoke on the importance of behavioural intelligence, ethical clarity, and stakeholder empathy as defining characteristics of effective board members. He encouraged corporate houses and executive search firms to look at defence professionals as a valuable and untapped reservoir of leadership and crisis management acumen.

Setting the Course Tone: Corporate and Military Governance

Setting the thematic context for the two-week journey ahead, Dr. Niraj Gupta, Head of the School of Corporate Governance and Public Policy, elaborated on the similarities and differences between public, military, and corporate governance models. He emphasized that while the domains may differ, the principles of responsibility, mission orientation, and accountability remain universal.

Dr. Gupta described the IICA as a “knowledge reservoir and catalyst for corporate best practices”, which is committed to capacity building and training for emerging governance leaders. He reassured the participants of rich engagements with domain experts, live case studies, simulations, and strategic networking opportunities during the course.

Welcome & Coordination

Col. Amandeep Singh Puri, Chief Administrative Officer at IICA, formally welcomed the cohort and reiterated the institute’s commitment to delivering outcome-oriented executive education. Dr. Anindita Chakrabarti, Principal Research Associate, IICA, conducted and coordinated the proceedings of the event, ensuring that the inaugural session reflected the gravity and potential of the initiative.

Building a Strong Bridge: Defence and Corporate India

The launch of the third batch of this certification program reflects the growing convergence between the structured discipline of military service and the dynamic demands of corporate India. As Indian companies seek seasoned leaders to navigate volatility, regulatory challenges, and ethical dilemmas, defence officers — equipped with strategic insight and moral resilience — offer a robust solution.

The IICA-DGR initiative stands as a model for strategic human resource transformation, ensuring that the intellectual capital built in the defence forces finds new purpose in guiding India’s corporate landscape towards responsible and resilient growth.