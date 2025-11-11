Left Menu

Call for a Special Intensive Revision of Manipur's Electoral Rolls

The People's Alliance for Peace in Manipur has urged India's Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls, using 1961 as the base year, to address threats to Manipur's democracy and cultural fabric. This move aims to secure the future of indigenous peoples and address demographic imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to safeguard Manipur's democracy and cultural identity, a civil society group has called for a special intensive revision of the state's electoral rolls. The People's Alliance for Peace in Manipur (PAPPM) submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, advocating for a revision with 1961 as the base year.

PAPPM argues that this revision is crucial to address what it terms an 'existential threat' to Manipur, with the objective of protecting social harmony and cultural survival. The organization emphasizes that this exercise is not simply administrative but a constitutional and moral imperative.

With the 1961 base year already approved by the Manipur government for defining 'native' status under the Inner Line Permit system, PAPPM stresses the urgent need for action to address illegal immigration and demographic challenges impacting the state's diverse ethnic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

