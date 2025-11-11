Left Menu

Delhi Government Extends Aid to Blast Victims Near Red Fort

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced financial compensation for victims of a blast near Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh, with additional assistance for the injured and disabled. The government promises quality medical care and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:50 IST
Delhi Government Extends Aid to Blast Victims Near Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event near Delhi's Red Fort, a blast on Monday evening claimed the lives of 12 individuals. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged financial aid for those affected.

Victims' families are poised to receive Rs 10 lakh, while Rs 5 lakh will be allocated to those permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries. The explosion, which devastated a vehicle at a Red Fort Metro station traffic signal, has left the city in mourning.

In her statement, Gupta expressed profound sorrow and affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to stand with the affected families during this challenging time. Additionally, she assured that the injured would receive top-tier medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

 India
3
Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

 India
4
In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025