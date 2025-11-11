Delhi Government Extends Aid to Blast Victims Near Red Fort
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced financial compensation for victims of a blast near Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh, with additional assistance for the injured and disabled. The government promises quality medical care and support.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event near Delhi's Red Fort, a blast on Monday evening claimed the lives of 12 individuals. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged financial aid for those affected.
Victims' families are poised to receive Rs 10 lakh, while Rs 5 lakh will be allocated to those permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries. The explosion, which devastated a vehicle at a Red Fort Metro station traffic signal, has left the city in mourning.
In her statement, Gupta expressed profound sorrow and affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to stand with the affected families during this challenging time. Additionally, she assured that the injured would receive top-tier medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Red Fort
- blast
- compensation
- victims
- Rekha Gupta
- ex gratia
- Delhi government
- injured
- families
ALSO READ
BJP MP Visits Blast Victims, Assures Strict Action as Delhi Tightens Security
Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.
Hero Emerges Again: Ashok Randhawa's Mission to Aid Blast Victims
Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Vows Justice for Victims in Tragic Delhi Incident
Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Leaders Mourn Victims