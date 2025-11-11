Delhi Government Extends Aid to Blast Victims Near Red Fort

In a tragic event near Delhi's Red Fort, a blast on Monday evening claimed the lives of 12 individuals. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged financial aid for those affected.

Victims' families are poised to receive Rs 10 lakh, while Rs 5 lakh will be allocated to those permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries. The explosion, which devastated a vehicle at a Red Fort Metro station traffic signal, has left the city in mourning.

In her statement, Gupta expressed profound sorrow and affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to stand with the affected families during this challenging time. Additionally, she assured that the injured would receive top-tier medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)