Left Menu

NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Car Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of a car blast near the Red Fort that killed 12 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the agency to expedite the probe, viewing the explosion as a potential act of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:24 IST
NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Car Blast Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the car blast near the Red Fort, which resulted in the loss of 12 lives. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the agency has been tasked with investigating the incident and producing a report promptly.

The transfer of the case to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs indicates that the government considers the explosion a possible terrorist act. This aligns with the NIA's mandate to address such cases, especially after being formed post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Following high-level security meetings, Shah took to social media to emphasize the determination to identify those responsible, underscoring that all culprits will face rigorous action. The NIA has started the formal procedure of assuming control of the investigation, initiated by the Delhi Police and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025