NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Car Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the car blast near the Red Fort, which resulted in the loss of 12 lives. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the agency has been tasked with investigating the incident and producing a report promptly.

The transfer of the case to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs indicates that the government considers the explosion a possible terrorist act. This aligns with the NIA's mandate to address such cases, especially after being formed post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Following high-level security meetings, Shah took to social media to emphasize the determination to identify those responsible, underscoring that all culprits will face rigorous action. The NIA has started the formal procedure of assuming control of the investigation, initiated by the Delhi Police and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

