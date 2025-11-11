Left Menu

Crypto Laundering Scheme Mastermind Jailed in the UK

Qian Zhimin, involved in a massive Ponzi scheme, was sentenced in the UK for laundering billions of dollars into cryptocurrency. British authorities confiscated over 61,000 bitcoin as evidence, marking a significant seizure. Judge Sally-Ann Hales described Zhimin's actions as driven by 'pure greed.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A major breakthrough in international financial crime has led to Qian Zhimin being jailed for over 11 years in the UK. Zhimin, who pleaded guilty in September, was responsible for laundering vast sums from a notorious Ponzi scheme into cryptocurrency. The British police operation led to the seizure of more than 61,000 bitcoin, valued at over $6 billion.

During the sentencing, Judge Sally-Ann Hales underscored the serious nature of Zhimin's crimes. 'You were the architect of this offending from its inception to its conclusion,' she stated, highlighting the unprecedented scale of the operation.

The court's decision signals a significant stance against financial crimes involving cryptocurrency, with Zhimin's greed-driven actions serving as a cautionary tale for others. This case remains one of the largest of its kind, exemplifying the challenges in combating technological advancements in financial crime.

