Tragic Descent: An-26 Crash in Crimea
A Russian An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff in Crimea, killing all 29 people on board. The aircraft was reported missing before it was found crashed. Initial assessments suggest technical issues as the cause. The Russian defence ministry has yet to comment on the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:45 IST
A tragic aviation disaster occurred when a Russian An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff in Crimea. According to reports, all 29 people on board lost their lives.
The TASS news agency, citing the Russian defence ministry, confirmed the crash's location in Crimea, a region annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. Although no survivors were reported, the plane carried 23 passengers and six crew members.
Initial assessments point to potential technical problems as the cause of the crash, as revealed by the RIA news agency. The Russian defence ministry has yet to issue a comment regarding the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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