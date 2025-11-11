Left Menu

Rising Threats: Press Freedom Violations Surge in Nepal

Nepal experienced 59 press freedom violations between mid-July and mid-October, primarily involving physical attacks on journalists. Bagmati province reported the most cases. A report highlighted increased threats and professional insecurity. Press Council Nepal visited affected media houses post vandalism during Gen Z protests in September.

  • Nepal

A recent report from the Press Council Nepal reveals a worrying increase in press freedom violations, totaling 59 incidents from mid-July to mid-October. The majority were physical assaults or manhandling of journalists, with Bagmati province experiencing the highest number of cases at 44.

The report details that out of the 59 incidents, 34 were physical attacks, 10 cases involved threats and misbehavior, and the rest pertained to professional insecurity, obstruction of work, and policy-level restrictions. A total of 46 journalists—comprising 43 men and three women—fell victim to these violations.

Following vandalism and arson attacks during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9, Press Council Nepal officials conducted onsite investigations at targeted media houses within Kathmandu Valley to assess damages and gather firsthand accounts of the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

