Left Menu

Delhi Government Responds to Red Fort Tragedy with Aid Package

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced financial aid for victims of the Red Fort blast, offering Rs 10 lakh to families of deceased, Rs 5 lakh to permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries. The government commits to swift aid distribution and quality medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:42 IST
Delhi Government Responds to Red Fort Tragedy with Aid Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt response to the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a significant financial aid package for the affected families and individuals. The blast, which occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station, claimed 12 lives and left many injured, sending shockwaves through the city.

Gupta's relief measures include an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a loved one, Rs 5 lakh for those permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for individuals who sustained serious injuries. The government is committed to ensuring a swift distribution of compensation and has pledged quality medical care for all injured victims.

Emphasizing community solidarity, Gupta expressed her condolences and assured the public that the Delhi government stands with every affected family during this difficult time. The tragic incident not only affects those directly involved but has deeply impacted the collective psyche of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Celebrates Projected Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

BJP Celebrates Projected Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
2
China Urges Germany's Intervention in Nexperia Dispute Amid Supply Chain Crisis

China Urges Germany's Intervention in Nexperia Dispute Amid Supply Chain Cri...

 Global
3
NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State Terror Module

NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State ...

 India
4
Guwahati Makes Test Cricket Debut with Unusual Timings Adjusted for Winter

Guwahati Makes Test Cricket Debut with Unusual Timings Adjusted for Winter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025