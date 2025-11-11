Delhi Government Responds to Red Fort Tragedy with Aid Package
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced financial aid for victims of the Red Fort blast, offering Rs 10 lakh to families of deceased, Rs 5 lakh to permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries. The government commits to swift aid distribution and quality medical care.
In a heartfelt response to the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a significant financial aid package for the affected families and individuals. The blast, which occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station, claimed 12 lives and left many injured, sending shockwaves through the city.
Gupta's relief measures include an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a loved one, Rs 5 lakh for those permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for individuals who sustained serious injuries. The government is committed to ensuring a swift distribution of compensation and has pledged quality medical care for all injured victims.
Emphasizing community solidarity, Gupta expressed her condolences and assured the public that the Delhi government stands with every affected family during this difficult time. The tragic incident not only affects those directly involved but has deeply impacted the collective psyche of the city.

Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.