Delhi Government Responds to Red Fort Tragedy with Aid Package

In a heartfelt response to the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a significant financial aid package for the affected families and individuals. The blast, which occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station, claimed 12 lives and left many injured, sending shockwaves through the city.

Gupta's relief measures include an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a loved one, Rs 5 lakh for those permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh for individuals who sustained serious injuries. The government is committed to ensuring a swift distribution of compensation and has pledged quality medical care for all injured victims.

Emphasizing community solidarity, Gupta expressed her condolences and assured the public that the Delhi government stands with every affected family during this difficult time. The tragic incident not only affects those directly involved but has deeply impacted the collective psyche of the city.

