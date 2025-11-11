Indian Railways and RPF Achieve Major Milestones in Passenger and Public Safety

In a strong demonstration of its commitment to safety, security, and social responsibility, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has delivered remarkable results through coordinated operations with Indian Railways across India. Between January and October 2025, the RPF not only safeguarded railway property and ensured passenger safety, but also made critical interventions in child welfare, life-saving rescues, anti-narcotics operations, and the recovery of lost passenger belongings.

These achievements highlight how the RPF is evolving into a modern, multi-dimensional force with a human touch—balancing law enforcement with compassionate outreach. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of its key operations and impact:

Operation 'Nanhe Farishtey': Rescuing and Reuniting Lost Children

One of the most significant humanitarian efforts led by the RPF, Operation Nanhe Farishtey, focuses on rescuing children found alone, distressed, or vulnerable at railway premises and onboard trains. These children are often victims of trafficking, abuse, or simply lost due to various circumstances.

From January to October 2025:

16,450 children were rescued 11,543 boys 4,906 girls 1 child of other gender

In October alone, 1,586 children were saved (1,085 boys and 501 girls)

Each rescued child was handed over to Child Welfare Committees or relevant authorities for proper care and eventual reunion with their families. This initiative represents a vital social safety net for minors across the railway network, with RPF personnel often acting on instinct, tip-offs, or real-time surveillance systems to identify and assist children at risk.

Operation 'Jeevan Raksha': Saving Lives on the Tracks

Responding to the increasing number of people putting themselves in harm’s way near railway tracks, the RPF launched Operation Jeevan Raksha (Life Protection). It focuses on proactive patrols, public awareness, and quick action to prevent accidental or deliberate deaths on railway premises.

Between January and October 2025:

2,658 lives were saved 1,757 men 901 women

In October 2025 alone, 296 lives were saved (191 males and 105 females)

Many of these rescues were dramatic, involving last-second interventions, pulling individuals away from approaching trains, or performing first aid and trauma support before medical help arrived. The operation underscores the force’s human-centric approach to law enforcement.

Operation NARCOS: Combating Drug Trafficking via Rail Routes

Since being empowered under the NDPS Act in April 2019, the RPF has taken an increasingly active role in combating narcotics smuggling through India’s vast railway network. Operation NARCOS is its anti-drug initiative targeting the transport of illegal substances across states.

Between January and October 2025:

1,794 cases were registered

NDPS worth ₹197.19 crore was seized

1,450 people were arrested

In October alone:

140 cases were detected

₹14.68 crore worth of NDPS recovered

133 arrests made

These crackdowns, often in coordination with local police and anti-narcotics bureaus, show the RPF’s role in national security and crime prevention beyond its traditional mandate.

Operation 'Amanat': Reuniting Passengers with Their Valuables

Passengers often leave behind valuable belongings in the rush and chaos of train travel. Operation Amanat is RPF’s initiative to safeguard and return such items to their rightful owners, minimizing distress and promoting trust in the railway system.

Between January and October 2025:

42,210 lost articles were recovered

Estimated value: ₹70.66 crore

In October 2025 alone:

7,894 articles were retrieved

Worth approximately ₹8.65 crore

Thanks to CCTV surveillance, tech-enabled tracking, and a dedicated RPF response, thousands of passengers were reunited with their items—ranging from wallets and mobile phones to high-value electronics and luggage.

Tech-Driven and People-Centric Policing

The above operations reflect a robust synergy between Indian Railways and the RPF, combining technology with human intelligence. AI-powered surveillance, data analytics, and mobile apps used by RPF teams are transforming how security is delivered across India’s 67,000+ km rail network.

Moreover, the RPF’s increasing integration with child helpline services, social welfare departments, and law enforcement agencies is reinforcing a holistic approach to public security.

A Safe Journey for Every Citizen

The Railway Protection Force is no longer just a custodian of railway property—it has become a symbol of public trust and social responsibility. From saving lives and reuniting families to combatting crime and drugs, the RPF's actions across the first ten months of 2025 stand as a testament to its evolving mission.

As India’s railway network continues to modernize and expand, the RPF remains on the frontline—working silently, but effectively, to ensure that every journey is not just efficient, but also safe, secure, and humane.