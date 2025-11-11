High-Profile Sabarimala Gold Theft Arrests Rock Kerala

The investigation into the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple has led to the arrest of N Vasu, the former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board. His detention marks one of the most high-profile developments in the ongoing probe, which is being closely monitored by the Kerala High Court.

Vasu, previously a Commissioner on the same board, was apprehended following intense questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Allegedly close to the state government's top echelon, Vasu stands accused of involvement in the case concerning the vanished gold from the Sabarimala temple's sanctum sanctorum door frames.

The arrest has set off a political storm, with the opposition Congress claiming the ruling CPI(M) leadership's alleged involvement. Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) insists that the investigation will leave no stone unturned in bringing all culprits to justice, as political tensions escalate around the gold theft scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)