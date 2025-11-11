Left Menu

High-Profile Sabarimala Gold Theft Arrests Rock Kerala

Former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala temple. The Special Investigation Team is conducting the probe, with high-profile arrests including Vasu and Unnikrishnan Potty. Opposition parties allege involvement of the CPI(M) leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:47 IST
  India

The investigation into the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple has led to the arrest of N Vasu, the former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board. His detention marks one of the most high-profile developments in the ongoing probe, which is being closely monitored by the Kerala High Court.

Vasu, previously a Commissioner on the same board, was apprehended following intense questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Allegedly close to the state government's top echelon, Vasu stands accused of involvement in the case concerning the vanished gold from the Sabarimala temple's sanctum sanctorum door frames.

The arrest has set off a political storm, with the opposition Congress claiming the ruling CPI(M) leadership's alleged involvement. Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) insists that the investigation will leave no stone unturned in bringing all culprits to justice, as political tensions escalate around the gold theft scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

