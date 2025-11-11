Left Menu

Justice Sreedharan Strengthens Allahabad High Court

Justice Atul Sreedharan took the oath as a judge at the Allahabad High Court, increasing its judge count to 110. Previously, he served in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with his transfer announced by the central government on October 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:48 IST
Justice Atul Sreedharan has officially joined the ranks of the Allahabad High Court as a judge, following an oath-taking ceremony led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali on Tuesday.

Justice Sreedharan, formerly of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was recently transferred, a move announced by the central government on October 19.

His appointment brings the current number of judges at the Allahabad High Court to 110, which still falls short of its sanctioned capacity of 160 judges.

