Justice Sreedharan Strengthens Allahabad High Court

Justice Atul Sreedharan has officially joined the ranks of the Allahabad High Court as a judge, following an oath-taking ceremony led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali on Tuesday.

Justice Sreedharan, formerly of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was recently transferred, a move announced by the central government on October 19.

His appointment brings the current number of judges at the Allahabad High Court to 110, which still falls short of its sanctioned capacity of 160 judges.