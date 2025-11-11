Lt. Gen. Mishra's Strategic Visit to Rajouri-Poonch: Strengthening Defense Ties

In a strategic move to evaluate and strengthen defense mechanisms in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, Lieutenant General P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps conducted an essential visit on Monday.

The General Officer Commanding was briefed on the region's operational situation and ongoing training initiatives, marking the visit as a significant assessment of military preparedness and strategic planning.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Mishra interacted with commanders and troops, commending their professionalism and commitment to maintaining peace and security in this sensitive region, as noted by the White Knight Corps on X.