Lt. Gen. Mishra's Strategic Visit to Rajouri-Poonch: Strengthening Defense Ties

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, leader of the White Knight Corps, visited the Ace of Spades Division and Artillery Brigade in Rajouri-Poonch, praising the operational readiness and commitment of the troops. The visit underscored the military’s efforts to ensure regional stability and security.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:55 IST
  Country:
  India

In a strategic move to evaluate and strengthen defense mechanisms in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, Lieutenant General P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps conducted an essential visit on Monday.

The General Officer Commanding was briefed on the region's operational situation and ongoing training initiatives, marking the visit as a significant assessment of military preparedness and strategic planning.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Mishra interacted with commanders and troops, commending their professionalism and commitment to maintaining peace and security in this sensitive region, as noted by the White Knight Corps on X.

