AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

During a workshop at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stressed the synchronization of artificial intelligence and law to safeguard citizens in the digital era. She urged law students to grasp AI's complexities as courts integrate algorithmic tools and online threats become prevalent.

Rahatkar emphasized the potential of India's youth and women in shaping a self-reliant digital future, envisioning them as key players in the nation's progression towards Viksit Bharat. The workshop, a joint effort by YASHODA AI and Future Shift Labs, aimed to empower participants with AI literacy.

Nitin Narang, FSL's founder, highlighted the event's focus on instilling critical thinking about AI's ethical and legal implications among future legal guardians. Topics included AI's role in judiciary processes, cyber law, and safeguarding digital rights, particularly concerning women.

(With inputs from agencies.)