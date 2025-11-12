Left Menu

AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

In a workshop at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the need for law and AI to evolve together. Addressing the importance of AI in legal education, she highlighted the role of youth and women in shaping a self-reliant digital future through initiatives like YASHODA AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:03 IST
AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice
Vijaya Rahatkar
  • Country:
  • India

During a workshop at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stressed the synchronization of artificial intelligence and law to safeguard citizens in the digital era. She urged law students to grasp AI's complexities as courts integrate algorithmic tools and online threats become prevalent.

Rahatkar emphasized the potential of India's youth and women in shaping a self-reliant digital future, envisioning them as key players in the nation's progression towards Viksit Bharat. The workshop, a joint effort by YASHODA AI and Future Shift Labs, aimed to empower participants with AI literacy.

Nitin Narang, FSL's founder, highlighted the event's focus on instilling critical thinking about AI's ethical and legal implications among future legal guardians. Topics included AI's role in judiciary processes, cyber law, and safeguarding digital rights, particularly concerning women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

 Global
2
Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

 Global
4
Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025