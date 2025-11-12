Left Menu

Strategic Base in Assam: Fortifying India's Borders

The new Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Assam's Dhubri district boosts India’s border security amid cross-border crime concerns. Set up by the Indian Army, it strengthens intelligence capabilities. Its strategic location enhances regional security, countering fundamentalist activities and territorial threats to India's vulnerable Siliguri corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:20 IST
The establishment of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Assam's Dhubri district marks a significant strategic move by the Indian Army. Expert opinions underscore its importance amid current geopolitical tensions in Bangladesh and threats to India's vulnerable Siliguri corridor, which connects the North East with the rest of the country.

Positioned just 40 km from Bangladesh, the base enhances India's border security, boosting the Army's human and signal intelligence capabilities. Defence officials highlight that the base will house 1,200 to 1,500 personnel, providing a bolstered sense of security to the local populace.

Prominent concerns include fundamentalist threats, smuggling, and illegal migration. The state government swiftly allocated land for the base, aligning with the armed forces to ensure national security and economic stability in the region, as emphasized by both military and state officials.

