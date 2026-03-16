Global Stakes: Trump's Call for Hormuz Security Impact

The White House is standing firm behind President Donald Trump's request for international cooperation in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit chokepoint. Top spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that this initiative has long been a collective goal of the Western world, benefiting global energy interests.

In a Financial Times interview, Trump expressed a desire for clarity on China's involvement before attending a March summit in Beijing. Any potential postponement of this critical meeting, amidst tense US-China relations over tariffs, could further strain economic ties.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured investors on CNBC that a delay would be logistical, not related to the Hormuz dispute. He underscored the President's priority to stay in Washington to manage wartime operations effectively, suggesting international travel could be postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)