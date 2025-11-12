Arrests Linked to Explosive Substances Highlight Security Concerns
Three individuals were detained for possessing 46 kg of hydrofluoric acid and 2.5 kg of explosives without authorization. These arrests coincided with increased security efforts following a blast in Delhi. Police continue to investigate potential connections to the Delhi explosion and a Faridabad terror module.
- Country:
- India
In a significant law enforcement action, three individuals were arrested in separate incidents in the district for allegedly possessing unauthorized quantities of hazardous substances, including hydrofluoric acid and explosives, the police reported on Wednesday.
Heightened security checks followed the recent blast in Delhi, prompting these arrests. Police are exploring possible links between the seized materials and the explosions in Delhi and Faridabad's terror activities.
According to law enforcement, the nature of these chemicals poses significant hazards, necessitating a thorough investigation to ascertain their intended use and source. The suspects are under custody for detailed questioning as the inquiry progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations
Police Intensify Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Across the Valley
Tragic Accident: Family Killed in Collision with Police Vehicle in Tamil Nadu