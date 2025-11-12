Left Menu

Arrests Linked to Explosive Substances Highlight Security Concerns

Three individuals were detained for possessing 46 kg of hydrofluoric acid and 2.5 kg of explosives without authorization. These arrests coincided with increased security efforts following a blast in Delhi. Police continue to investigate potential connections to the Delhi explosion and a Faridabad terror module.

Updated: 12-11-2025
In a significant law enforcement action, three individuals were arrested in separate incidents in the district for allegedly possessing unauthorized quantities of hazardous substances, including hydrofluoric acid and explosives, the police reported on Wednesday.

Heightened security checks followed the recent blast in Delhi, prompting these arrests. Police are exploring possible links between the seized materials and the explosions in Delhi and Faridabad's terror activities.

According to law enforcement, the nature of these chemicals poses significant hazards, necessitating a thorough investigation to ascertain their intended use and source. The suspects are under custody for detailed questioning as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

