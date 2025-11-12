Border Tension Escalates Over Landmine Accusations

Thailand has accused Cambodia of planting new landmines along their disputed border, resulting in injuries to Thai soldiers and straining relations between the two countries. This accusation comes shortly after Thailand suspended a ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cambodia denies these allegations, asserting its commitment to the truce and questioning the claims of newly laid mines. Despite the denials, tensions remain high as both nations seek accountability and resolution to prevent future incidents along the contested boundary.

The longstanding border dispute, rooted in early 20th-century colonial mapping, has seen renewed hostilities, and landmines have been a recurring issue, exacerbating the conflict and prompting calls for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)