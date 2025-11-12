Thailand Court Approves Extradition of Alleged Cybercrime Kingpin to China
An appeals court in Thailand has approved the extradition of She Zhijiang, an alleged cybercrime figure, to China. Accused of running illegal online gambling operations, She became notable with projects in Southeast Asia. His extradition is set to occur within 90 days.
In a significant legal development, a Thai appeals court has sanctioned the extradition of She Zhijiang to China, where he faces accusations of orchestrating hundreds of unlawful online gambling ventures.
Currently detained at Bangkok's Klong Prem Central Prison, She is considered a major player among alleged cybercrime networks in Asia, gaining prominence with the Yatai New City project in Myanmar.
The ruling underscores the persistence of cybercrime in Southeast Asia, particularly in regions with lax law enforcement such as Cambodia and Myanmar, where online scams surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
