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Tragedy Strikes: Illegal Firecracker Unit Blast in Punjab

An explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ludhiana's Jodhan village, killed one and injured two, including a teenage girl. Authorities rushed to the scene after a loud blast, causing panic. The site had been manufacturing firecrackers illegally, triggering a police investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Illegal Firecracker Unit Blast in Punjab
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An explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit claimed one life and injured two others, including a 16-year-old girl, in Jodhan village, Punjab, reported the police. The deceased was identified as Kaif Shah, while Alisha (16) was among the injured.

The explosion, which occurred at around 7:30 pm, sent shockwaves throughout the area. Residents reported hearing the explosion from a distance, leading to widespread panic in the vicinity. Initial investigations suggest that the site was engaged in illegal firecracker manufacturing.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a local hospital. Preliminary reports mentioned that a cylinder might have caused the explosion, which also led to the collapse of the building's roof. Police are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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