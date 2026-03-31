Tragedy Strikes: Illegal Firecracker Unit Blast in Punjab
An explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ludhiana's Jodhan village, killed one and injured two, including a teenage girl. Authorities rushed to the scene after a loud blast, causing panic. The site had been manufacturing firecrackers illegally, triggering a police investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
An explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit claimed one life and injured two others, including a 16-year-old girl, in Jodhan village, Punjab, reported the police. The deceased was identified as Kaif Shah, while Alisha (16) was among the injured.
The explosion, which occurred at around 7:30 pm, sent shockwaves throughout the area. Residents reported hearing the explosion from a distance, leading to widespread panic in the vicinity. Initial investigations suggest that the site was engaged in illegal firecracker manufacturing.
Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a local hospital. Preliminary reports mentioned that a cylinder might have caused the explosion, which also led to the collapse of the building's roof. Police are conducting further investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- explosion
- Punjab
- Ludhiana
- firecracker
- illegal
- injured
- Kaif Shah
- Alisha
- investigation
- police
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