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Illegal Trade: Beauty Products from Pakistan Seized

Three individuals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, were charged for allegedly selling beauty products imported illegally from Pakistan. Products were seized under violations including cheating and import prohibitions. The investigation was triggered by alerts from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:32 IST
Illegal Trade: Beauty Products from Pakistan Seized
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  • India

Three individuals have been implicated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, for the alleged sale of beauty products imported from Pakistan. This development was confirmed by police on Monday.

Mohammed Abrar, Ankur Agrawal, and Juman Khan were booked on Sunday. The charges include violations under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for trading in items banned from import, along with other alleged offenses such as cheating.

A total of 28 items, including several soaps, were seized from the shops owned by the accused. Police investigations are ongoing, following alerts from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries who brought the matter to attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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