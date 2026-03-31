U.S. Customs Advances Illegal Tariff Refund System

Progress has been made by the U.S. Customs agency in establishing a streamlined refund process for $166 billion in tariff collections, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. Despite lacking a start date for applications, their new system aims to review and process refund applications within 45 days.

In a submission to the U.S. Court of International Trade, Customs official Brandon Lord stated that a new portal for refund claims is between 60% and 85% development. Initially, the system will prioritize claims related to customs entries finalized in the prior 80 days and those under review.

The effort follows last month's Supreme Court decision which struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act during Donald Trump's presidency. With over 330,000 impacted importers, the Court left reimbursement specifics to the Court of International Trade, prompting importers to seek refunds proactively.