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U.S. Customs Advances Illegal Tariff Refund System

The U.S. Customs agency is progressing with a new system to refund $166 billion in illegal tariffs as ruled by the Supreme Court. The system is 60-85% complete and aims to process refunds within 45 days. Importers are actively participating, with the initial claims phase prioritized by specific entry criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:58 IST
U.S. Customs Advances Illegal Tariff Refund System
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Progress has been made by the U.S. Customs agency in establishing a streamlined refund process for $166 billion in tariff collections, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. Despite lacking a start date for applications, their new system aims to review and process refund applications within 45 days.

In a submission to the U.S. Court of International Trade, Customs official Brandon Lord stated that a new portal for refund claims is between 60% and 85% development. Initially, the system will prioritize claims related to customs entries finalized in the prior 80 days and those under review.

The effort follows last month's Supreme Court decision which struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act during Donald Trump's presidency. With over 330,000 impacted importers, the Court left reimbursement specifics to the Court of International Trade, prompting importers to seek refunds proactively.

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