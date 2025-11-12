Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS Probes Alleged Terror Links in Pune and Thane

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has conducted searches in Thane and Pune following the arrest of a software engineer for alleged Al Qaeda ties. The searches are unrelated to a recent blast in Delhi. The engineer allegedly engaged in radical activities and possessed concerning materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:35 IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has intensified its operations in light of recent events, with searches conducted in Thane and Pune. These interventions come after a software engineer was apprehended for alleged links to Al Qaeda and other banned organizations.

Officials have clarified that these investigations are unrelated to the recent blast in Delhi that resulted in 12 casualties. The engineer, identified as Zubair Hangargekar, was reportedly involved in radicalization activities, and the ATS aims to ascertain his connections and gather further intelligence.

As part of their investigation, the ATS located a Pakistani contact number on Hangargekar's recovered phone. Inquiries revealed his presence in a Thane district where he held meetings. The ongoing probe has unveiled additional incriminating materials, including controversial documents and communication records with international contacts.

