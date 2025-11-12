Left Menu

Delhi Blast Probe: Unraveling the Kashmir Connection

Indian authorities are investigating a car blast in Delhi linked to the arrest of seven men from Kashmir, including two doctors, amid concerns of a 'white collar terror ecosystem.' The explosion at Red Fort on Monday followed the discovery of arms and explosives, raising tensions between India and Pakistan.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian police are exploring potential links between a car explosion in Delhi and the recent arrest of seven individuals from Kashmir, who were found with weapons and bomb-making materials, three sources close to the investigation disclosed on Wednesday.

Monday's blast near Delhi's Red Fort claimed eight lives and injured over 20 people, marking the first incident of its kind in the city since 2011. Authorities are employing strict anti-terrorism measures to investigate the explosion, although no suspects have been named or apprehended yet.

The arrest of the seven men, which includes two doctors, originated from an anti-terror investigation in Kashmir and related regions. Evidence of a radical 'white collar' network with ties to Pakistani militant groups was unearthed. The probe continues as tensions rise between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

