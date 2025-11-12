Left Menu

In the Crossfire: Delhi High Court Stands Against Disruption

The Delhi High Court criticized an incident where a lawyer threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai. The court emphasized the need for measures to prevent such occurrences and is reviewing a PIL seeking to curb video circulation of the incident on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:45 IST
In the Crossfire: Delhi High Court Stands Against Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court strongly condemned the act of shoe-throwing by a lawyer at Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, stressing the gravity of such incidents. The court asserted that this action not only disrespects the Bar but also everyone associated with the judiciary.

In a public hearing, the bench expressed its shared concerns, noting a significant impact on both legal professionals and the general public. Immediate guidelines are being debated to prevent recurrence, with a particular focus on restricting the distribution of related content on social media.

The hearing also highlighted ongoing proceedings by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt actions. Discussions pointed towards potential directives from the Supreme Court to tighten regulations, ensuring that such disruptions are not glorified or incentivized in any manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

 Global
2
Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

 United Arab Emirates
3
China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

 China
4
Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan Win

Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025