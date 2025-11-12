In the Crossfire: Delhi High Court Stands Against Disruption

The Delhi High Court strongly condemned the act of shoe-throwing by a lawyer at Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, stressing the gravity of such incidents. The court asserted that this action not only disrespects the Bar but also everyone associated with the judiciary.

In a public hearing, the bench expressed its shared concerns, noting a significant impact on both legal professionals and the general public. Immediate guidelines are being debated to prevent recurrence, with a particular focus on restricting the distribution of related content on social media.

The hearing also highlighted ongoing proceedings by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt actions. Discussions pointed towards potential directives from the Supreme Court to tighten regulations, ensuring that such disruptions are not glorified or incentivized in any manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)