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Rajasthan Flags Off Final Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Train to Rameswaram

Minister Joraram Kumawat flagged off a special train from Jaipur to Rameswaram-Madurai for senior citizens under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26. A total of 990 senior citizens are onboard. The initiative has facilitated pilgrimages for about 50,000 seniors nationwide with further plans for 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:56 IST
Rajasthan Flags Off Final Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Train to Rameswaram
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In a significant event, Rajasthan's Devasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat flagged off the last special pilgrimage train for senior citizens to Rameswaram-Madurai at Durgapura railway station. This initiative is part of the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26.

The train, carrying 990 senior citizens from Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions, will make a special halt at Rameswaram for sightseeing at the Ramanathaswamy temple and other significant sites before moving on to Madurai.

Minister Kumawat announced that under this scheme, approximately 50,000 senior citizens have already embarked on pilgrimages across India. Plans for the 2026-27 pilgrimages, including online applications, are being prepared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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