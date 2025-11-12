Unraveling the JeM Terror Plot Near the Red Fort

An elaborate terror plot, led by Dr Umar Nabi, intended to target Delhi's Red Fort around a sensitive anniversary, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Backed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed module and spanning several states, the plan was disrupted following extensive investigations.

Dr Nabi, a distinguished academic from Kashmir, had been radicalized after a pivotal trip to Turkiye. Accumulating significant amounts of explosives with accomplice Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, they stored them around Faridabad's Al Falah University.

With Nabi's tragic demise from an accidental detonation, coupled with the arrest of eight linked individuals, authorities believe a major terror attack was averted. The case underscores the critical role of inter-state intelligence and police investigations in disrupting potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)