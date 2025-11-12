Supreme Court Acquittal in Nithari Case Reopens Old Scars

In a verdict that has shaken the families of the victims afresh, the Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in connection with the notorious 2006 Nithari serial killings, ordering his release unless required in other cases.

The court's decision, citing insufficient evidence for conviction, has left grieving parents in disbelief, as unresolved wounds reopen. Jhabbulal, one such parent, expressed his despair as his persistent hope for justice seemingly hit a final dead end.

Despite the passage of time since the heinous events, the acquittal brings an unsettling reminder of the crimes' gravity, leaving localities enveloped in lingering fear and questioning the adequacy of the justice system.

