Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragic Land Dispute in Pannuganj

In Pannuganj, a 70-year-old man was fatally attacked by his son, Amar Nath, during a heated argument over a land dispute. The father, Lal Dhari Yadav, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a district hospital. Police are currently searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:48 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragic Land Dispute in Pannuganj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man tragically died following an assault by his son involving a spade in Pannuganj. The incident was spurred by a protracted land dispute, according to local police. The suspect, identified as Amar Nath, struck his father, Lal Dhari Yadav, during a moment of rage.

The victim was initially treated at a primary health center but was later shifted to the district hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Despite medical efforts, Lal Dhari Yadav succumbed to his wounds, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Law enforcement officials, led by Circle Officer Raj Sonkar, have launched a manhunt for the accused who fled the village post the attack. This incident highlights the devastating impact of unresolved familial conflicts and the urgent need for conflict resolution mechanisms.

