SA Joins Global Leaders in Spain to Shape Inclusive Justice at OECD Dialogue

South Africa has joined a host of global leaders in Madrid, Spain, for the 2025 OECD Justice Leaders’ Dialogue, a premier international gathering focused on building inclusive, responsive, and trustworthy justice systems. Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel, is leading the South African delegation at the event, which runs from 12 to 14 November 2025, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice.

This high-level roundtable, hosted under the broader umbrella of the OECD Reinforcing Democracy Initiative, provides a unique forum for policymakers, legal experts, and justice leaders to assess global justice reforms, foster innovation, and reinforce cooperation to ensure people-centred justice delivery.

Shaping Justice for the Future: A Global Imperative

The 2025 roundtable is being held under the theme: “Shaping the future of justice: building a system that earns trust and delivers shared prosperity.”

This theme reflects the growing recognition that justice systems are not just instruments of law enforcement but are central to economic development, public trust, social inclusion, and democratic resilience.

The event is co-hosted by the OECD and the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Parliamentary Relations of Spain and is expected to draw participation from Ministers of Justice, Attorneys-General, senior legal officials, and civil society leaders from around the world.

South Africa's Leadership and Strategic Focus

Deputy Minister Andries Nel, who will represent South Africa in the flagship Justice Leaders’ Dialogue, is expected to contribute insights on the country’s approach to equal access to justice, institutional transformation, and the role of justice in inclusive development.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Nel’s participation comes at a crucial time when nations are confronting complex and rapidly evolving challenges, including:

Technological disruptions such as artificial intelligence and digitisation

Demographic shifts and urbanisation

Declining public trust in state institutions

Global inequality and demands for systemic reform

“In this complex landscape, justice systems must be agile, fair, and forward-looking,” the department said. “They are key to economic competitiveness, foreign investment, and societal stability, offering legal certainty and empowering citizens.”

Strengthening the Rule of Law Amid Global Pressures

The Justice Leaders’ Dialogue will focus on how countries can safeguard the rule of law, promote trust, and enhance justice delivery through policy coherence, technology adoption, and inclusive legal empowerment.

Participants will be encouraged to share national experiences, discuss legal sector innovations, and identify cross-border strategies to:

Strengthen access to justice for underserved populations

Ensure that justice institutions support inclusive economic growth

Build future-ready justice systems that uphold rights and deliver results

Explore how justice can serve as a catalyst for opportunity and empowerment

The discussions will also examine how to harmonize justice policies with broader governance and economic development agendas, especially in the Global South.

A Commitment to Global Dialogue and People-Centred Justice

South Africa’s participation in the OECD Roundtable underscores its firm commitment to multilateralism and inclusive justice reform. The Justice Ministry confirmed that the South African delegation has been streamlined for cost-efficiency, while ensuring meaningful engagement in the forum’s key components:

The Justice Policy Forum, where forward-looking policies are debated

Technical Roundtables, which provide space for in-depth exploration of tools, data, and implementation strategies

Side events promoting South-South cooperation, especially within African and emerging contexts

Deputy Minister Nel stated,

“South Africa remains committed to advancing equal access to justice and strengthening democratic institutions through inclusive, transparent, and people-centred approaches. Our participation reflects our belief that justice is foundational to empowerment and sustainable development.”

Ten Years of Global Collaboration: OECD Justice Roundtable

This year’s roundtable marks a decade since the inception of the OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice, a platform that has grown to become a central voice in the global movement for legal empowerment and justice innovation.

Over the past 10 years, the initiative has supported governments in designing and implementing people-focused justice systems, aligning legal sector reforms with global agendas like the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—particularly SDG 16, which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The 2025 edition comes at a time when trust in institutions is under strain worldwide, and the justice sector is called upon to lead by example in transparency, accountability, and impact.

Justice as a Driver of Shared Prosperity

As the OECD Dialogue unfolds in Madrid, South Africa joins global peers in envisioning a justice system that does more than resolve disputes—it empowers people, drives equitable development, and restores trust in governance.

Through its continued commitment to innovation, inclusion, and international cooperation, South Africa stands poised to help shape the global justice agenda, ensuring it reflects the realities and aspirations of all communities.