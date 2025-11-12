Left Menu

Police Corruption Bust in Telangana: Bribe Scandal at Mulugu Station

A Sub-Inspector and a constable were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in Siddipet, Telangana. The bribe was for easing a property eviction process. Both officers were apprehended at the Mulugu Police Station. An investigation is ongoing.

In a significant development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed a Sub-Inspector and a constable at the Mulugu Police Station in Siddipet district, Telangana, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The officers were caught red-handed taking Rs 50,000 from a complainant as a reward for facilitating a property eviction process, which pertained to the complainant's elder sister. The incident occurred on November 11, and the corrupt act was reportedly intended to provide undue advantage in an ongoing case.

The ACB recovered the bribe amount from the possession of the constable. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full extent of the wrongdoing, as both officers violated their duties by engaging in corrupt practices.

