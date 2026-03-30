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Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Punjab Police Sub-Inspector

Sub-Inspector Chatvinder Singh (55) of Punjab Police was killed on Monday when his motorcycle was hit by a tanker near Adda Dansiwal, Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur road. Singh, posted at Mahilpur police station, died instantly. His body is at Garhshankar Civil Hospital for post-mortem as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:28 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Punjab Police Sub-Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the life of Sub-Inspector Chatvinder Singh of Punjab Police on Monday. The incident occurred near Adda Dansiwal on the Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur road.

Slightly before 3 p.m., a tanker struck Singh's motorcycle. The 55-year-old officer, a resident of Bharta Ganeshpur village, was heading to Mahilpur police station where he was posted.

Authorities confirmed that Singh died at the scene. His body has been moved to Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for a post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

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