Scindia Reviews Matabari Tourism Circuit to Boost Tripura’s Global Appeal

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the development of the Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura, with Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha in attendance. The meeting marked a crucial step in advancing Tripura’s transformation into a major cultural, spiritual, and eco-tourism hub in Northeast India.

Held in Agartala, the session brought together senior officials from the state and central governments to discuss detailed presentations outlining strategic projects designed to enhance tourism infrastructure, connectivity, and visitor experience.

Transforming Tripura into a Global Tourism Destination

The Matabari Tourism Circuit project aims to integrate Tripura’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and spiritual landmarks into a cohesive tourism network that attracts both domestic and international travelers. The project forms part of the larger national vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seeks to establish every Indian state as a global tourism destination.

Scindia emphasized that Tripura’s unique blend of ancient temples, scenic landscapes, and indigenous culture offers vast potential for sustainable tourism growth. He called for a coordinated effort among all stakeholders to ensure quality infrastructure, cultural preservation, and community participation.

Key Development Priorities Discussed

During the meeting, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the Tripura government presented plans focusing on:

Enhancing international connectivity at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, including exploring new air routes to Southeast Asian destinations.

Redesigning iconic sites such as Neer Mahal, Tepania, Jampui Pura, and Udaipur, ensuring heritage conservation and improved tourist facilities.

Developing Dumbur Islands through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aimed at fostering private investment and eco-friendly recreational ventures.

Introducing river-based tourism and eco-resorts, aligning with environmental sustainability principles.

Officials also discussed integrating digital tourism platforms, guided circuits, and multilingual interpretation systems to make Tripura’s attractions more accessible and globally visible.

Focus on Employment and Skill Development

Recognizing tourism as a major employment generator, Scindia underlined the importance of capacity building across seven verticals — including training local tourist guides, hospitality services, transport, and cultural performances. The initiative seeks to empower local youth and artisans, creating a strong grassroots tourism economy that benefits communities directly.

The Minister further highlighted the need to incorporate civil conservation architecture, ensuring that tourism infrastructure respects local ecology, traditional designs, and heritage integrity.

Learning from Global and National Success Models

Scindia urged officials to draw lessons from successful tourism models in Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Kevadia (Statue of Unity). These examples, he said, demonstrate how sustainable planning, modern amenities, and local participation can transform regional destinations into world-class attractions.

The Minister reaffirmed that Tripura’s development under the Matabari Circuit would follow similar principles — balancing growth with sustainability, cultural sensitivity, and inclusivity.

Government’s Commitment to Tripura’s Growth

Concluding the session, Scindia reiterated the central government’s unwavering support in unlocking Tripura’s immense tourism potential. He assured continued coordination between DoNER, the Ministry of Tourism, and the state government to ensure timely implementation of key projects.

“The Matabari Circuit will not only showcase Tripura’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage but also serve as a model for sustainable tourism in the entire Northeast,” Scindia stated.

With this renewed focus, Tripura stands poised to emerge as one of India’s most promising tourism destinations, blending natural splendor, history, and modernity to attract travelers from across the world.