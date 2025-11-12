Prime Minister Modi Visits LNJP Hospital: Promises Justice for Red Fort Blast Survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday to meet survivors of the recent Red Fort blast. During his visit, Modi reassured those affected that justice would be served to those behind the attack.

The prime minister arrived directly from Bhutan and spent around 25 minutes speaking with the injured and wishing them a fast recovery. A strong security presence was in place at the hospital where the victims are receiving treatment.

Following the arrest of eight individuals connected to banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the investigation continues. Authorities have seized a large quantity of explosive materials and are working to match forensic samples with the chemical signature of the blast.

