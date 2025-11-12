Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Visits LNJP Hospital: Promises Justice for Red Fort Blast Survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital to meet the survivors of the Red Fort blast, promising justice for the victims. The explosion, linked to a busted terror module, resulted in 12 deaths. Investigation continues with arrests made and significant explosive material seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday to meet survivors of the recent Red Fort blast. During his visit, Modi reassured those affected that justice would be served to those behind the attack.

The prime minister arrived directly from Bhutan and spent around 25 minutes speaking with the injured and wishing them a fast recovery. A strong security presence was in place at the hospital where the victims are receiving treatment.

Following the arrest of eight individuals connected to banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the investigation continues. Authorities have seized a large quantity of explosive materials and are working to match forensic samples with the chemical signature of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

