Left Menu

Heroic First Responders: Amid Chaos and Tragedy at Red Fort

A devastating blast near Red Fort prompted immediate local response before ambulances arrived. Rajeev Kumar and ambulance driver Fizaan, together with his colleague Imran, were among the first responders. Their quick action amidst panic helped save lives, but memories of the gruesome scene continue to haunt them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:36 IST
Heroic First Responders: Amid Chaos and Tragedy at Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the harrowing Red Fort blast, local residents sprang into action to assist before emergency services arrived. Among them was Rajeev Kumar, a nearby cosmetics seller, who couldn't shake off the haunting scenes that unfolded before him.

Kumar was one of the first on the scene to help an injured man, amid the chaos and confusion. Eyewitnesses like Kumar and ambulance teams, including driver Fizaan, played a crucial role in the immediate aftermath, transporting the wounded to hospitals despite the sheer devastation surrounding them.

The blast, which claimed twelve lives and left over twenty injured, left a lasting impact on those who witnessed it, with Kumar struggling to sleep, haunted by the memory of that fateful day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Launches Financial Aid for Women's Empowerment

Assam CM Launches Financial Aid for Women's Empowerment

 India
2
Member of Parliament Acquitted in 2005 Shiv Sena Rioting Case

Member of Parliament Acquitted in 2005 Shiv Sena Rioting Case

 India
3
Kickoff at LA28: Women's 100m Headlines Olympics’ First Day

Kickoff at LA28: Women's 100m Headlines Olympics’ First Day

 Global
4
Global Audit Leaders Unite for Digital Infrastructure Training in India

Global Audit Leaders Unite for Digital Infrastructure Training in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025