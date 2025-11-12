Heroic First Responders: Amid Chaos and Tragedy at Red Fort
A devastating blast near Red Fort prompted immediate local response before ambulances arrived. Rajeev Kumar and ambulance driver Fizaan, together with his colleague Imran, were among the first responders. Their quick action amidst panic helped save lives, but memories of the gruesome scene continue to haunt them.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the harrowing Red Fort blast, local residents sprang into action to assist before emergency services arrived. Among them was Rajeev Kumar, a nearby cosmetics seller, who couldn't shake off the haunting scenes that unfolded before him.
Kumar was one of the first on the scene to help an injured man, amid the chaos and confusion. Eyewitnesses like Kumar and ambulance teams, including driver Fizaan, played a crucial role in the immediate aftermath, transporting the wounded to hospitals despite the sheer devastation surrounding them.
The blast, which claimed twelve lives and left over twenty injured, left a lasting impact on those who witnessed it, with Kumar struggling to sleep, haunted by the memory of that fateful day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Visits LNJP Hospital: Promises Justice for Red Fort Blast Survivors
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.
PM Modi meets Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.
PM Modi Visits Blast Victims at LNJP Hospital, Vows Swift Justice
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit LNJP hospital to meet those injured in the blast near Red Fort, say sources.