Heroic First Responders: Amid Chaos and Tragedy at Red Fort

In the aftermath of the harrowing Red Fort blast, local residents sprang into action to assist before emergency services arrived. Among them was Rajeev Kumar, a nearby cosmetics seller, who couldn't shake off the haunting scenes that unfolded before him.

Kumar was one of the first on the scene to help an injured man, amid the chaos and confusion. Eyewitnesses like Kumar and ambulance teams, including driver Fizaan, played a crucial role in the immediate aftermath, transporting the wounded to hospitals despite the sheer devastation surrounding them.

The blast, which claimed twelve lives and left over twenty injured, left a lasting impact on those who witnessed it, with Kumar struggling to sleep, haunted by the memory of that fateful day.

(With inputs from agencies.)