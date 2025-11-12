Left Menu

Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

In a landmark judgment, a Gujarat sessions court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for cow slaughter, marking the first instance of its kind in the state. Alongside the life sentence, the court imposed a hefty Rs 18 lakh fine. The verdict underscores the state's stringent laws on cow protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:09 IST
Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Amreli, Gujarat, has set a precedent by sentencing three individuals to life imprisonment for cow slaughter. This decision stands as a significant application of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, judiciary sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Judge Rizwana Bukhari found Kasim Haji Solanki, Sattar Ismail Solanki, and Akram Haji Solanki guilty under multiple sections of the Act. The court also imposed an Rs 18 lakh fine collectively on the trio. This verdict marks the state's first life term sentencing for cow slaughter.

The accused were initially caught following a police raid in Amreli city, which led to the discovery of 40 kg of beef and cow body parts. The state government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, lauded the judgment as a message against cow-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

 India
2
India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

 Global
3
Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

 India
4
Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025