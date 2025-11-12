Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

A sessions court in Amreli, Gujarat, has set a precedent by sentencing three individuals to life imprisonment for cow slaughter. This decision stands as a significant application of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, judiciary sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Judge Rizwana Bukhari found Kasim Haji Solanki, Sattar Ismail Solanki, and Akram Haji Solanki guilty under multiple sections of the Act. The court also imposed an Rs 18 lakh fine collectively on the trio. This verdict marks the state's first life term sentencing for cow slaughter.

The accused were initially caught following a police raid in Amreli city, which led to the discovery of 40 kg of beef and cow body parts. The state government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, lauded the judgment as a message against cow-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)