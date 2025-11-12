India Targets 10% Share of Global Green Hydrogen Demand by 2030: Shripad Naik

India is set to command 10 percent of global green hydrogen demand by 2030, announced Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shri Shripad Y. Naik, during his address at the High-Level Session of the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025), held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Minister declared that India’s energy transition journey is among the boldest and fastest in the world, driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guided by his Panchamrit commitments announced at COP-26. These include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030 and attaining net-zero emissions by 2070.

“India’s renewable energy revolution has reached a decisive moment — we are now converting renewable strength into clean molecules that can decarbonise industries, fuel transport, and drive global hydrogen trade,” Shri Naik said.

Building on a Strong Renewable Foundation

Shri Naik highlighted that India’s non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity has reached nearly 260 GW, powered by the rapid expansion of solar and wind energy. This formidable base, he noted, has laid the foundation for India’s Green Hydrogen Revolution, positioning the country as a global hub for hydrogen production, technology, and trade.

He further pointed out that India’s green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 20–40 percent over the next decade, supported by an enabling policy framework, investor-friendly climate, and robust renewable infrastructure.

“With abundant renewable energy, strategic geography, and strong policies, India is not just participating but leading the global hydrogen transformation,” the Minister said.

India Emerging as a Global Hydrogen Powerhouse

According to Shri Naik, India’s emergence as a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen and its derivatives — including green ammonia and methanol — will strengthen global decarbonisation efforts. He urged both public and private sector players to accelerate project execution, expand electrolyser manufacturing, and develop hydrogen industrial hubs across states.

The Minister called for State Governments to play a proactive role in establishing hydrogen valleys and industrial clusters, which would not only anchor local economies but also stimulate employment and technology diffusion.

He described the Green Hydrogen transition as an economic, environmental, and societal transformation, capable of generating long-term prosperity while bolstering India’s role in the global energy landscape.

National Green Hydrogen Mission: From Vision to Action

Shri Naik emphasized that the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched in January 2023, has successfully moved from planning to implementation. With an overall outlay of ₹17,000 crore, the Mission supports domestic hydrogen production and electrolyser manufacturing.

Key milestones include:

3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity sanctioned.

8.62 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen production projects awarded.

7.24 lakh MTPA of green ammonia secured through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at globally competitive prices — among the lowest globally.

Supply contracts of 20,000 MTPA of green hydrogen awarded to IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL refineries, demonstrating industrial-scale adoption.

“India’s clean energy transformation is no longer a vision—it is an ongoing revolution supported by technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” Shri Naik asserted.

He also commended SECI’s role in enabling competitive price discovery and ensuring the bankability of green hydrogen projects, which has helped attract global investment and strengthen investor confidence.

Whole-of-Government Approach: Integrating Science, Innovation, and Industry

Joining the session, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, lauded the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for convening diverse stakeholders at ICGH 2025.

He described the Green Hydrogen Mission as a model of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation collaboration, where ministries, industries, and scientific institutions are working in synergy to accelerate India’s clean energy transition.

“India is breaking traditional silos and adopting an integrated framework for advancing strategic technologies,” Dr. Singh remarked. “This collaborative approach is essential for achieving our clean energy goals and positioning India as a global scientific leader.”

Dr. Singh also highlighted that several programmes initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST)—including hydrogen storage, electrolysis innovation, and advanced material research—have been merged into NGHM, demonstrating a unified national approach.

He further noted that India’s progress in biotechnology, biofuels, hydrogen, electric mobility, and nuclear energy reflects a growing shift toward self-reliant and sustainable scientific innovation, fully aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Gaining Global Recognition

Shri Akash Tripathi, Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), underlined that India’s globally competitive green ammonia pricing is helping strengthen project viability and long-term investor confidence. He said that SECI’s focus now includes integrating hydrogen production with industrial clusters, creating investment structures, and enabling blended finance mechanisms for large-scale adoption.

Shri Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Mission for Green Hydrogen, noted that within less than three years of the NGHM’s launch, India has become one of the fastest-growing hydrogen ecosystems in the world. The discussions at ICGH 2025, he said, aim to refine strategies, address bottlenecks, and identify key focus areas for global competitiveness.

Shri Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, praised India’s policy-driven approach, stating that transparent frameworks and well-structured projects have transformed India into a role model in renewable energy leadership.

“India’s green hydrogen journey is turning vision into reality — driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and a clear national direction,” Shri Mittal said.

ICGH 2025: A Platform for Global Collaboration

The 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025) brought together policy leaders, researchers, start-ups, and global investors to deliberate on hydrogen innovation, deployment, and trade. Organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, in collaboration with MoPNG, DST, and DSIR, the two-day conference showcased India’s leadership in clean energy technology and policy integration.

The event also featured discussions on hydrogen storage, transport logistics, international trade mechanisms, safety standards, and cross-border supply chains, positioning India as a frontrunner in green hydrogen diplomacy and technology development.

Toward a Sustainable, Hydrogen-Powered Future

Concluding his address, Shri Shripad Naik reiterated that India’s Green Hydrogen Mission embodies the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy security, and climate responsibility.

“Green hydrogen is not just an energy source—it represents India’s commitment to clean prosperity, industrial competitiveness, and global leadership,” he said.

He urged industry, investors, and state governments to work collectively toward realizing India’s vision of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen production, exports, and technology innovation by 2030.

With clear policy direction, technological readiness, and international collaboration, India stands poised to define the next decade of global hydrogen transformation—fueling both economic growth and environmental sustainability.