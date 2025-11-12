Antwerp's Underworld: The Shadowy Network Fueling Europe's Illicit Jewel Trade

In the aftermath of the Louvre heist, Belgian authorities were quickly alerted by their French counterparts to watch for anyone attempting to sell the stolen treasures. This alert was relayed through the 'Pink Diamond' network, a Europol-backed secure channel connecting specialists in high-stakes thefts.

Antwerp, a leading global diamond trade center, faces challenges as it tries to curb an underworld of jewellery shops potentially involved in fencing stolen goods. While many shops operate legally, others, some run by Georgian traders, have dubious reputations, raising concerns amidst ongoing French investigations.

Despite efforts to regulate, Antwerp struggles with a web of illicit trade. The city's ties to organized crime, including drug smuggling, complicate enforcement. The complex network has drawn scrutiny from both Belgian and French authorities, underlining the delicate balance between legitimate trade and illicit activities.

